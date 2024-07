Evo koliko će Rakitić zarađivati u Hajduku: Odrekao se pravog bogatstva u Arabiji

🚨🇭🇷 Ivan Rakitić to Hajduk Split, here we go! Deal done on two year contract valid until June 2026.

Rakitić leaves Al Shabab despite good time in Saudi as wanted to take chance to play in Croatia.

Kalinic as director, Perisić as teammate, Gattuso as coach made difference. pic.twitter.com/6hbeh14ZNP

