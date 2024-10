Jedan je Luka: Nestvaran pothvat kapetana za povijest Hrvatske

⚠️ | QUICK STAT

Having played the entire 90 minutes against Poland tonight, Luka Modrić now has 182 national team appearances to his name. 🇭🇷

Since Croatia have now played 363 matches since gaining independence, Modrić has now played in more than 50% of all their matches! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tGSNgvkNp7

— Sofascore Football (@SofascoreINT) October 15, 2024