Priča o junaku Reala – Joselu: ‘Per aspera ad astra’

In 2022, Joselu was in Paris supporting Real Madrid as a fan in the UCL final against Liverpool.

This season, he joined Real Madrid on loan from RCD Espanyol in Spain’s second division and scored two goals in less than five minutes to send them through to the final.

