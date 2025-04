VIDEO / Porto odredio klauzulu za 17-godišnjeg supertalenta, pogledajte njegove golove

🚨🐉 FC Porto have agreed every detail of new deal for talented 17 year old gem Rodrigo Mora!

The release clause will be in the region of €70m, as he could become the future most expensive sale ever for FC Porto.

The agreement is done until June 2030, to be official in May. pic.twitter.com/7nuyMxyN67

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2025