VIDEO / Francuski nogometni savez podnijet će tužbu protiv Argentinaca nakon rasističkih pjesama

🚨🎥| Here’s the video of Argentina players singing a racist song about Mbappé and France.

Part of the lyrics:

“They play for France but they are from Angola

His mother is Nigerian,

His father Cameroonian,

But on the passport: French.”

