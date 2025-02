Priča tjedna: Indijka sa samo 15 godina ispisuje tenisku povijest

MAAYA STORMS INTO THE SEMI FINALS 💥

15-yo Maaya Rajeshwaran has defeated World No. 285 Mei Yamaguchi 🇯🇵 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the L&T Mumbai Open (WTA 125) 🎾

Maaya is WR No. 645 in the live ranking !

INCREDIBLE RUN OF TEENAGER CONTINUES 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nOGhsIzBpv

— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) February 7, 2025