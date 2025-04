Alcaraz odustao od nastupa u Madridu!

Official confirmed:

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Mutua Madrid Open due to injury. After checking with doctors and scans results, Carlos has a small tear in his aductor. He’ll try to recover for Rome with the main goal being Roland Garros.

❌🇪🇸#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/GHDTCSmMGh

— Tennis Talks (@TennisTalksPT) April 24, 2025