Tenisačicu gnjusno izvrijeđali nakon poraza, ona uzvratila: ‘Cigarete ne reklamiramo, a kladionice možemo?’

This are some of the messages I received lately after loosing some matches. Just a few of them. There’s hundreds. And now, being 30 years old, although they still hurt, because at the end of the day, I’m just a normal girl working really hard and trying my best, I have tools and… pic.twitter.com/q4djrfLfx9

— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) August 28, 2024