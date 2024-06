Zakazao meč sa Sinnerom pa komentirao Đokovića: ‘Nisam mogao vjerovati…’

Australian Open ✅✅✅✅

French Open ✅

Wimbledon ✅

US Open ✅

Indian Wells ✅✅

Miami ✅

Monte-Carlo ✅✅✅✅

Madrid ✅

Rome ✅✅

Canada ✅✅✅

Cincinnati ✅✅

Shanghai ✅✅

Paris ✅✅

Grigor Dimitrov has now received at least a QF in all the Slams *and* all the Masters 1000s pic.twitter.com/tRnGa1SkCS

— Mario Boccardi (@marioboc17) June 2, 2024