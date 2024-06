Đoković danas ide na operaciju u Parizu!

🚨

According to L’Equipe, Novak Djokovic will undergo knee surgery TODAY.

His recovery is uncertain, but 3 weeks of rest is a minimum for this surgery, meaning he will be forced to SKIP Wimbledon this year. Olympics will be touch and go…https://t.co/0TD6RDEVxa pic.twitter.com/nIwxvKl7bo

— Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) June 5, 2024