VIDEO / Ronaldo zabio 925. gol karijere, a onda oduševio potezom

Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty when his free kick hit the arm of a defender. Ronaldo, who is Al Nassr’s usual penalty taker allowed Sadio Mane who has been scoreless in nine straight matches to take the last kick of the game instead of securing his own brace 💛 pic.twitter.com/GYniLy5DmC

— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 25, 2025