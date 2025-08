Ako Hajduk prođe Albance, može i na Partizan: Evo potencijalnih protivnika

✅ Seedings for the 🟢 UECL PO draw are now CONFIRMED!

🇵🇹 Santa Clara v Larne ☘️ remained the first pair below the seeding line.

🇵🇱 Jagiellonia v Silkeborg 🇩🇰 would have dropped to the unseeded side had 🇵🇱 Legia not beaten 🇨🇿 Banik!

— Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) July 31, 2025