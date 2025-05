U Bayeru vole magiju: Jedan čarobnjak ide, drugi već na radaru

🚨 Cesc Fabregas is one of the favourites to become the new Bayer Leverkusen head coach when Xabi Alonso leave. 🖤❤️

The club is considering several options.

(Source: @SkySportDE) pic.twitter.com/YZb6T9ybTX

— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 9, 2025