Talijanski insajder: Pregovori napreduju oko Durdova, očekuje se realizacija transfera kroz nekoliko dana

DURDOV TO LEAVE HAJDUK!

Negotiations have been progressing very nicely between Hajduk and Club Brugge and a deal is expected to be struck soon, the transfer fee is reportedly around €5m.

[.@lorenzooleporee]#Durdov #Hajduk #Brugge https://t.co/UiY5UexUV2 pic.twitter.com/zua6v6TCHe

— Croatian Football (@CroatiaFooty) January 30, 2025