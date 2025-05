Talijanski insajder: Gattuso napušta Split, a Hajduk je kontaktirao pomoćnog trenera Bayerna!

EXCLUSIVE: with Rino Gattuso expected to leave at the end of the season, #HajdukSplit are actively exploring candidates for the head coach role.

Understand that initial contact has been made with Rene Maric, currently #BayernMunich’s first assistant coach. @BalkansSports_ pic.twitter.com/CSARvPFcCa

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) May 14, 2025