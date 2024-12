Stoper, a na vrhu! Vušković ispred Yamala, najbolji je mladi strijelac u top 10 liga

Luka Vušković is the highest-scoring teenager in Europe’s top 10 leagues this season.

🇭🇷Luka Vušković – 6 goals

🇪🇸Lamine Yamal – 5 goals

🇲🇦Eliesse Ben Seghir – 5 goals

🇧🇪Chemsdine Talbi – 5 goals

🇧🇷Vitor Roque – 4 goals

17 years of age. “The goalscoring centre-back.” 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/bgRjiPgNjG

— Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) December 31, 2024