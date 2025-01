Talijanski insajder: Dinamovac odbio transfer! Želi u neku jaču ligu

Exclusive backstory: FC Sochi, Zenit B team, were concretely interested in Mauro Perkovic from #DinamoZagreb.

Clubs were advancing over a loan with an option to buy but the player refused the movement.

He’s one to watch as he can leave Dinamo in the next weeks@BalkansSports_ pic.twitter.com/5vXzPuRAGa

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) January 16, 2025