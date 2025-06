Talijani: Baturina je prihvatio ponudu, sad još slijedi samo jedna ključna stvar

Martin Baturina has agreed personal terms with Como and the offer on the table to GNK Dinamo Zagreb is €17m plus €7m in bonuses, but he is not seen as a replacement for Nico Paz.@AlfredoPedulla #Como #SerieA #RealMadrid #GNK #TransferNews https://t.co/sSzgV2et41

— Football Italia (@footballitalia) June 7, 2025