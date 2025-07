Insajder: Kačavenda je potpisao za LASK, u njegovom ugovoru postoji i vrijedna klauzula

Lukas #Kacavenda, Time to Sign with LASK 🔏

Deal sealed and signed: the Croatian talent joins #LASK on loan from #DinamoZagreb, with a €1.2m option to buy.

If LASK activate the clause, Kacavenda will sign a three-year contract with the club.@BalkansSports_ pic.twitter.com/wmPpb3panV

