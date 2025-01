Fabrizio Romano: Inter je sve dogovorio sa Sučićem!

🚨⚫️🔵 Inter have reached an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Petar Sučić on personal terms.

Green light from 21 year old talent with deal to be closed now for June, ahead of Clubs’ World Cup.

Negotiations now ongoing between clubs on the transfer fee, still discussing. pic.twitter.com/0Wop1jOKwx

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2025