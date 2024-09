Modrić savršenim učinkom u velikom derbiju stigao do novog rekorda Reala

58/58 – With 100% accuracy, Luka Modric 🇭🇷 has completed his @LaLigaEN game with the most passes (367 matches), a record for a @realmadrid player in a derby vs Atlético de Madrid in the competition since at least 05/06. Master#RM 💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/3ySmgwTsXJ

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2024