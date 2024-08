Fotografija koja potvrđuje veliki posao: Olmo odletio u Barcelonu na potpis ugovora

🚨🔵🔴 Dani Olmo and exclusive first picture as Barça player, just landed. 🛩️

Olmo next to Barça director Deco key to seal the agreement with RB Leipzig today with Andy Bara, Juanma Lopez and the player’s father Miguel Olmo.

Pic for the day for Barça. 📸 pic.twitter.com/NpXtFMadbS

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2024