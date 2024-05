Tuchel o povratku u PL: ‘Nije tajna da volim Chelsea i Englesku’

🚨 Thomas Tuchel on where he will be next season: “It’s very, very, very unlikely that it’s at Bayern”.

“We took this position and there’s a pact we are not doubting, the initiative came from the club and so it is and I’m fine with it”, told TNT Sports. pic.twitter.com/XGy0Y6fRDv

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2024