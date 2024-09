Statistika ne laže: Evo koliko Građanima znači Rodri, teško će bez njega

𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐢 𝐎𝐮𝐭? 🚑

Since his Premier League debut in August 2019, Manchester City have lost a third of their league games without Rodri in the side (7/21).

If reports of Rodri’s season-ending injury are true, can City’s title rivals capitalise on their misfortune?

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) September 23, 2024