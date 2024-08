Gundogan napušta Barcelonu, pridružuje se Gvardiolu i Kovačiću?

🚨🔵 Manchester City have made contact with Ilkay Gündogan’s camp over potential return for German midfielder.

City and Pep Guardiola open to consider Gündo’s comeback.

↪️⚠️ Barça want Gündogan to leave… and he also received approaches from Qatar, Saudi and more clubs. pic.twitter.com/hHmZhao0jj

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2024