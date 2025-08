Aston Villa dovodi novog napadača: Stiže iz francuske lige

🚨🟣🔵 Evann Guessand to Aston Villa, here we go! Verbal agreement in place after €30m plus €5m add-ons bid accepted.

OGC Nice authorized Guessand to travel for medical and contract signing as next steps. New striker for Unai Emery. pic.twitter.com/hYPZxPdKCB

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2025