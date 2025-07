Arsenal na pragu novog pojačanja: S igračem je sve dogovoreno

🚨❤️🤍 Understand Arsenal are set to send opening bid for Noni Madueke after agreement with the player on personal terms.

Told Madueke has committed to a five year deal valid until June 2030, already approved by the player’s camp. pic.twitter.com/GUzIS5MKxV

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2025