Iz Kustošije u Barcelonu, a sad u – Porto? Evo koliko Katalonci traže za njega

🚨🇸🇳 Understand Barcelona have asked fee around €15/16m for Mika Faye to FC Porto.

The deal has to include a buy back clause for Barça and also sell-on clause, this is the request from FCB.

↪️ Negotiations are still ongoing, nothing agreed or done yet. pic.twitter.com/feixVjUf3l

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2024