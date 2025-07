Sada je napokon poznato u koji točno klub Uremović odlazi, a evo i koliko će Hajduk zaraditi

🐬 Kawasaki #Frontale are set to sign Croatian international Filip Uremović from Hajduk Split for a fee of €1.5 million.

The 28-year-old defender has played for 7 clubs across 5 countries, including Rubin Kazan, Sheffield United, and Hertha Berlin. pic.twitter.com/B5gFoJ1EEz

— J League Football (@jlgfbl) July 21, 2025