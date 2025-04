Norvežani nastavljaju s originalnim ‘poklonima’: Za najboljeg igrača – mrtva svinja!

🐷🤯 We’ve officially found the weirdest ever Man of the Match award!

Norwegian club Varhaug presented MOTM Sondre Dvergsdal with a freshly-slaughtered 50lb pig after their latest game 😳

Imagine having to seatbelt that in your car on the way home from the game and find space… pic.twitter.com/ZPQphIViJr

