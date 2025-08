Modrić dobiva novog suigrača: Milan sve dogovorio sa Švicarcem

🚨❤️🖤 BREAKING: AC Milan agree deal to sign Ardon Jashari from Club Brugge, here we go!

Brugge have just accepted final bid in paper for €39m package and authorized Ardon for medical

After long negotiations, deal done as Jashari only wanted to join Milan project since June. pic.twitter.com/eSBtk7sl5z

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2025