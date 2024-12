Novi veliki posao Kustošije: Prodali igrača za dva milijuna eura, ide u MLS i igrat će s Hrvatom

Baye Coulibaly is set to join Charlotte FC on a permanent deal, @FabrizioRomano reports.

Negotiations with Kustošija are at the final stages, and they will receive €2m plus bonuses and a 20% sell-on clause for the 18-year-old midfielder. pic.twitter.com/O9h9wTBdUz

— 🇭🇷 (@TheCroatianLad) December 4, 2024