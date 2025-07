Hrvatska će u 2026. godini u jednom reprezentativnom ciklusu imati više utakmica

🗓️ From 2026 onwards, international windows in September and October will merge into one.

From 21 Sep to 6 Oct 2026, national teams will play 4 matches each, instead of playing 2 in September and 2 in October with club football in between.

Windows in Mar, Jun, Nov remain as… pic.twitter.com/OTrX67sa4r

— Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) July 5, 2025