Luka Vušković je u jednoj kategoriji uvjerljivo najbolji mladi stoper svijeta

U2⃣1⃣ centre backs with greatest attacking impact*

🥇 #LukaVuskovic 🇭🇷

🥈 #FallouFall 🇸🇳

🥉 #DeanHuijsen 🇪🇸

* 🔝 @CIES_Football average @Wyscout-powered index for distribution, take on, chance creation & shooting ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ek7ZFysEfL

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) February 28, 2025