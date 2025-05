‘Proganjani’ Rudiger se emotivno oprostio od ‘brata’

Thank you brate 🧙‍♂️🇭🇷 it was an huge honour to play alongside you! What a world class career and what a great character! One of the best midfielders that the world of football has ever seen 👑🫡⚽️ I will definitely miss you – not just on the pitch also as a friend. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/U5MkoTwzbV

— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) May 22, 2025