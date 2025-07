Jakić napušta Augsburg i odlazi u La Ligu?

Espanyol and Kristijan Jakic have agreed on a transfer 🔵

• Now it’s up to the clubs to agree on transfer fee

• On Friday, there were renewed talks about the deal

• Augsburg is likely to demand a transfer fee of between €2,5m and €3m#FCAugsburg #FCA #RCDE #RCDEspanyol

— Andre Oechsner (@andreoeausm) July 18, 2025