Flick želi ostati, Barcelona ga želi zadržati: Potpisuje novi ugovor u svibnju

🔵🔴 Hansi Flick’s new deal agreement remains matter of details, it will happen and it will be sorted in May.

No changes: Flick wants to stay, Barça want to extend and the new contract will be valid until June 2027, one more year. pic.twitter.com/dUTVaKLXFm

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2025