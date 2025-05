Ipak ništa od Dinama? Mađarski prvoligaš poslao izdašnu ponudu za hit-igrača Istre!

Exclusive: #Újpest have submitted a formal proposal to #Istra for Mateo Lisica.

The offer is understood to be worth €1m+5% on future sale, but Istra continue to demand €1.3m for the Croatian midfielder, who still prioritizes a move to #DinamoZagreb.

