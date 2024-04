Dinamu je ovo ključna sezona za Europu: Mogu izravno do Lige prvaka i milijuna

If Shakhtar win 🇺🇦 league and is promoted to CL, this is the race to take their place in the play-off round (promotion from CL-Q2):

✖️ Slavia 🇨🇿 53.000

✖️ FCK 🇩🇰 51.500

✖️ Dinamo 🇭🇷 50.000

✖️ Olympiacos 🇬🇷 40.000*

✖️ PAOK 🇬🇷 37.000*

Maccabi TA 🇮🇱 35.500

✖️ not leading in league

