Dinamo je sad još bliže izravnom ulasku u Ligu prvaka iduće sezone

Club coefficient points on the offer for winners in the play-off round:

CL-PO: +3.000

EL-PO: +0.500

ECL-PO: 🟰

Dinamo 🇭🇷 has the opportunity to overtake Shakhtar 🇺🇦 and climb to 2⃣ with 48.000.

Salzburg 🇦🇹 could reach 46.000, and C. zvezda 🇷🇸 could overtake FCK 🇩🇰 on 40.000. pic.twitter.com/20DALAdTmh

