Poznati su potencijalni protivnici Rijeke u playoffu

✅ Seedings for the 🟠 UEL PO draw are now CONFIRMED!

🇳🇱 Utrecht v Servette 🇨🇭 scraped through to the seeded side thanks to a surprise 🇧🇪 Anderlecht elimination.

As a result, 🇳🇴 Brann fell to the unseeded side due to 🇸🇪 Häcken’s low coefficient.

Draw: 🗓️ 4 August, 13:00 CET pic.twitter.com/ffWcPDpVwj

— Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) July 31, 2025