UEFA preispituje odluku, njemački sudac možda neće suditi polufinale Eura?

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: UEFA are now reviewing the decision to appoint Felix Zwayer as referee for the England-Netherlands match, amid concerns within the governing body.

Zwayer has previously been banned from football for accepting a €300 bribe to match-fix in 2005.@TimesSport pic.twitter.com/1fyOTa0uWJ

July 8, 2024