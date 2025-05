Dinamo poslao novu ponudu za Istrinog hit-igrača!

Exclusive: #DinamoZagreb have submitted a second bid for Mateo Lisica, just under €1M after their initial €600K offer was rejected. #Istra still want €1.3M.#WidzewŁódź are keen, but Lisica prefers a move to Dinamo Zagreb 🔵@BalkansSports_ pic.twitter.com/HIAVQfAOvy

— Lorenzo Lepore  (@lorenzooleporee) May 20, 2025