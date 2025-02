Dinamo je osmi klub svijeta po izvozu igrača u lige Petice, evo koji je Hajduk

🎂 2⃣0⃣ Year @CIES_Football Anniversary 🎂

Non big-5 league clubs having trained the most players fielded in the big-5⃣ over the last 20 years🌟

🥇 #AFCAjax 🇳🇱 7⃣3⃣

🥈 #SportingCP 🇵🇹 6⃣4⃣

🥉 #RiverPlate 🇦🇷 5⃣1⃣#BocaJuniors 🇦🇷 #SLBenfica 🇵🇹 #TSV1860 🇩🇪 #SaoPauloFC 🇧🇷… pic.twitter.com/EaEZlkK3hX

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) February 26, 2025