Dinamo je blizu milijuna i izravnog plasmana u LP, na putu stoji ‘samo’ Hajduk

Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 added +2.000 points tonight for their club coefficient in the race for direct CL qualification.

If they manage to win the Croatian league (and Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 don’t win SPL), these points may prove crucial as it will be difficult for anyone below to catch 53.000+… pic.twitter.com/7ZxodA4G3I

— Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) November 5, 2024