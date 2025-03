Ugasile su se sve nade Crvene zvezde o izravnom ulasku u Ligu prvaka

Huge night for Bodø/Glimt 🇳🇴, adding +2.000 pts after beating Olympiacos 🇬🇷 and jumping over C. zvezda 🇷🇸 and FCK 🇩🇰!

❌ Crvena zvezda 🇷🇸 is now eliminated from the race to qualify directly to UCL this summer.

FCK 🇩🇰 will be eliminated as well if they don’t win at least 1 point… pic.twitter.com/adKC71H8wu

— Football Meets Data (@fmeetsdata) March 6, 2025