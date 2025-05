UEFA oštro kaznila Real zbog incidenta na Emiratesu

🚨 BREAKING: UEFA have fined Real Madrid €15,000 for the racist attitude of the Real Madrid fans at the Emirates Stadium in London.

In addition, UEFA Committee has decided to ban the sale of tickets to Real Madrid fans for the next away game that Real Madrid will play in UEFA…

