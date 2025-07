Leverkusen predstavio pojačanje iz Liverpoola

🚨🔴⚫️ Official, confirmed. Jarell Quansah leaves Liverpool and joins Bayer Leverkusen on permanent deal.

◉ £30m initial fee to Liverpool.

◉ £5m add-ons.

◉ Buy back clause starting from €60m plus add-ons.

◉ Buy back clause available from 2027. pic.twitter.com/oOu8MhbH7s

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2025