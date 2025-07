Atletico Madrid za 40 milijuna eura doveo reprezentativca Argentine

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Thiago Almada to Atlético Madrid, here we go! ❤️🤍

Exclusive story from Friday, confirmed as the agreement has been SIGNED with OL.

Agreement also done on personal terms with Thiago.

Atléti will buy a percentage of the player with total valuation of €40m. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/iLehbfwRcB

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2025