VIDEO / Počela je nova era košarke, pogledajte prvi ubačaj za četiri poena

One the biggest innovations for the new PBA Season is the introduction of the 4-point shot — a first in any pro league in the world.

Love it or hate it, it’s here to stay 🏀 🇵🇭 (for now)pic.twitter.com/4mG6UYwSHR

— Next Level Fantasy NBA (@NxtLvlFntasyNBA) August 18, 2024